Road to success in Almeria

LAST year the regional government spent more than €30 million on Almeria’s roads.

Focusing on safety and the upkeep of the roads also meant that lives could be saved, different areas linked up and de-population combatted in remote municipalities, said the Junta’s Marifran Carazo during her recent visit to Almeria.

Reviewing Andalucia’s 2020 investment in the province’s roads network, the head of the Public Works, Infrastructure and Territorial Planning department, described this as “a historic sum.”

It was 52 per cent more than Almeria’s road network received in the last year of the present government’s predecessors, Carazo commented.

“During the last economic crisis, they opted to freeze projects. In contrast Juanma Moreno’s government decided not to halt anything despite the pandemic.”

The investment in the province’s roads provided more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs at the height of the health, economic and social crisis, the Public Works chief pointed out.

“In Almeria the regional government’s policies have resulted in investments spread throughout the province, tackling historic problems that endangered road safety as well as the province’s economic and social development,” Carazo declared, citing projects like the Almanzora motorway.

“The El Cucador-La Concepcion section, which has a total Budget of €25 million, is now 65 per cent completed,” she stated. Work there was progressing so well that the motorway was likely to be finished ahead of the scheduled completion date of March 2022, she revealed.

While in Almeria, Carazo took the time to visit Almeria’s Alpujarra where she visited €475,000 emergency work on the A-1075 in Alhabia which was badly damaged by Storm Filomena at the beginning of the year.

From there the Consejera went on to visit repairs to a one-kilometre section of the A-1075RI linking the A-1075 with Huechar in Alhama de Almeria. Once finished this will complete renovations to a road that had been neglected for the last 20 years.

