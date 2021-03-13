Rising Sea Levels Cause Coastal Concerns In Spain

RISING sea levels brought on by climate change cause coastal concerns in Spain

According to a new report, ‘Impacts and risks derived from climate change in Spain’, published by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, climate change is leading to a dramatic rise in sea levels which is threatening the coastal areas of the country.

The sea level is currently rising up to three centimetres each year, and the experts predict that by 2100 it could rise by as much as 53 centimetres globally, which would affect countless coastal towns and cities around the world.

In Spain, the situation varies significantly from region to region.

The Spanish Mediterranean coast shows “high” or “very high” vulnerability to extreme events such as flooding, according to the report. While the flood level is expected to increase by around 6 per cent in the Canary Islands by 2040, the level is as low as two and three per cent in the rest of the Mediterranean coast and the Gulf of Cadiz.

Throughout Spain, significant beach declines are expected, especially in the Cantabrian Sea, Galicia and the Canary Islands, according to the report. On the Catalan coast, the coastline will recede by around 20 meters by 2050, according to the most favourable projections, but could reach 41 meters in the worst-case scenario.

