RAF investigates ‘troops sexually assaulting’ recruit in initiation ritual

RAF investigates ‘troops sexually assaulting’ recruit in an initiation ritual.

AN ‘offensive video’ has surfaced which reportedly shows troops appearing to sexually assault an airman in an initiation ritual, sparking an RAF investigation.

According to the Daily Mail, which has obtained footage, the video shows a naked airman being held down by ‘drunken troops’ before being allegedly assaulted.

An RAF spokesman told the newspaper that the RAF Police Special Investigation Branch is now investigating the incident after being made aware of an “offensive video involving Royal Air Force personnel”.

The spokesman said it would be “inappropriate to comment further while investigations are ongoing” but stated that the RAF doesn’t tolerate bullying or initiation ceremonies.

He added that defence has worked to stamp out bullying and ensure that initiation ceremonies, once a staple of military life, are no longer tolerated.

Anybody found to be acting in such a manner would face disciplinary action, said the spokesman.

The incident took place recently in the UK at the end of a course in which RAF Regiment personnel were taught to fire mortars.

The regiment, whose headquarters are at RAF Honington in Suffolk, is responsible for protecting military airfields.

