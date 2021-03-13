Putin Critic ‘Moved To An Unknown Location’

PUTIN critic ‘moved from prison to an unknown location’ according to his legal team

Russian opposition leader Alexi Navalny, 44, has reportedly been moved from his last known whereabouts of a penal colony outside Moscow to an undisclosed location, and even his lawyers can’t track him down. Navalny was arrested in January on his return from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a military-grade nerve agent. He was jailed on February 2 for parole violations on what he says were politically motivated charges and sent to the penal colony on March 1.

A worrying Tweet on the Kremlin’s account on Friday, March 12 claims that Navalny’s legal team was denied access to him but were told early in the afternoon that he had been moved, and Russian authorities have refused to disclose where he is now.

Now supporters fear that the critic may have been transferred to somewhere with even worse conditions than the ‘torture-like’ IK-2 penal camp.

Politician Dmitry Demushkin, who served a two-year sentence for inciting hatred in IK-2, told Russian channel TV Rain about the conditions in the camp, where inmates are forced into manual labour.

‘People did everything not to go there,’ he said. ‘Even to the extent that they opened up their stomachs, opened up their veins.

‘Therefore, the administration never notified the convicts that they were going to the colony to serve their sentences.’

‘I was forbidden to talk to other inmates, they were forbidden to look at me, my hands were always behind my back when I was out of my cell,’ Demushkin added.

