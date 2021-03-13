Price war predictions

Linda Hall
Price war predictions
ALMERIA PRODUCE: Growers fear being caught up in a price war Photo credit: VdS Comunicacion

PROFESSIONAL organisations ASAJA, Coag and UPA, which represent Almeria agriculture, called on politicians to prevent a price war.

Talking to the provincial media, their spokespeople revealed that they have passed on members’ worries to all political groups in the national parliament.

They voiced their concerns during talks on modifications to the Food Chain Law, explaining that as Spain’s supermarkets compete to lower prices, Almeria’s growers and farmers “could be obliged to pick up the bill.”

As happened in previous crises,  supermarkets woo pandemic-hit families with ever-lower prices which could ultimately be “financed” by the agricultural sector, Asaja, Coag and UPA claimed.

“It’s intolerable that despite their efforts, growers and farmers are obliged work at a loss,” they said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Price war predictions."





Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

