Price war predictions

PROFESSIONAL organisations ASAJA, Coag and UPA, which represent Almeria agriculture, called on politicians to prevent a price war.

Talking to the provincial media, their spokespeople revealed that they have passed on members’ worries to all political groups in the national parliament.

They voiced their concerns during talks on modifications to the Food Chain Law, explaining that as Spain’s supermarkets compete to lower prices, Almeria’s growers and farmers “could be obliged to pick up the bill.”

As happened in previous crises, supermarkets woo pandemic-hit families with ever-lower prices which could ultimately be “financed” by the agricultural sector, Asaja, Coag and UPA claimed.

“It’s intolerable that despite their efforts, growers and farmers are obliged work at a loss,” they said.

