Portugal Set To Be Taken Off UK Travel Ban List On Monday

By
Chris King
-
0
Portugal Set To Be Taken Off UK Travel Ban List On Monday
Portugal Set To Be Taken Off UK Travel Ban List On Monday. image: commons wikimedia

PORTUGAL Set To Be Taken Off The UK Travel Ban ‘Red List’ List On Monday

It is understood that next Monday 15, Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, will remove Portugal from the government’s travel ban ‘red list’ of 33 countries, meaning holidaymakers from the UK returning from Portugal would not have to go into a quarantine hotel.

Portugal, along with Spain, Greece, Turkey, and Cyprus, have all voiced their desire to reopen to British holidaymakers from the middle of May, who can prove they have been vaccinated, or have a negative PCR test.

-- Advertisement --

At present, the government’s date for the opening up of foreign travel is May 17, and as long as the coronavirus numbers keep dropping, and the vaccine rollout keeps going the way it is, then the possibility of foreign holidays for Brits this Summer is looking very good.

As far as long-haul holidays go, President Joe Biden has said he hopes that Americans will be able to celebrate coronavirus freedom on Independence Day on July 4 this year, promising that all eligible adults, regardless of their age, will be offered the jab by May 1.

The US borders, as are most countries borders, are currently closed to foreign travel, but with the vaccine rollouts expanding rapidly on both sides of the Atlantic, it is quite possible that trans-Atlantic flights could open up again this Summer, although Whitehall sources have indicated that talks with the US were continuing, but that it was too early yet to predict when travel would resume.


Paul Charles, a Travel consultant with the PC Agency said, “The USA is making huge strides. A July 1 reopening of borders, with test measures, is currently very realistic”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal Set To Be Taken Off UK Travel Ban List On Monday”.


For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleGatwick Ibis Hotel Blaze Tackled By 10 Fire Crews
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here