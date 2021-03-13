Portugal Set To Be Taken Off UK Travel Ban List On Monday

PORTUGAL Set To Be Taken Off The UK Travel Ban ‘Red List’ List On Monday



It is understood that next Monday 15, Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, will remove Portugal from the government’s travel ban ‘red list’ of 33 countries, meaning holidaymakers from the UK returning from Portugal would not have to go into a quarantine hotel.

Portugal, along with Spain, Greece, Turkey, and Cyprus, have all voiced their desire to reopen to British holidaymakers from the middle of May, who can prove they have been vaccinated, or have a negative PCR test.

At present, the government’s date for the opening up of foreign travel is May 17, and as long as the coronavirus numbers keep dropping, and the vaccine rollout keeps going the way it is, then the possibility of foreign holidays for Brits this Summer is looking very good.

As far as long-haul holidays go, President Joe Biden has said he hopes that Americans will be able to celebrate coronavirus freedom on Independence Day on July 4 this year, promising that all eligible adults, regardless of their age, will be offered the jab by May 1.

The US borders, as are most countries borders, are currently closed to foreign travel, but with the vaccine rollouts expanding rapidly on both sides of the Atlantic, it is quite possible that trans-Atlantic flights could open up again this Summer, although Whitehall sources have indicated that talks with the US were continuing, but that it was too early yet to predict when travel would resume.

Paul Charles, a Travel consultant with the PC Agency said, “The USA is making huge strides. A July 1 reopening of borders, with test measures, is currently very realistic”.

