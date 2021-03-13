Police step up patrols after street rape of teenager.

THE teenage girl was raped on a footpath next to a cemetery and behind Oaktree Academy in Stockton, and police have released a description of her alleged attacker.

Cleveland police have also stepped up visible patrols and assured the public the rape is an ‘isolated incident’.

-- Advertisement --



The attack allegedly occurred between 6pm and 8pm, on Friday, March 11, and was reported to police on Thursday, March 11.

“A teenage girl was followed by an unknown male along Bishopton Avenue, past the cemetery and then onto the footpath, where the incident happened,” said police.

The suspect is described as being a white male, aged around 25 years old, of skinny build and wearing a black hat, black tracksuit bottoms and a grey coat.

Detective Inspector Louise Sproson said: “This has been a traumatic ordeal for the victim, who now has the support of specially trained officers.

“It is an isolated incident and we have put in place additional high visibility patrols in the local area to provide reassurance to the community. Those officers will remain in the area over the coming days.

“If anyone has any concerns, please approach one of our officers and speak with them and they will assist as best they can.”

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation or anyone who may have witnessed a male matching the description in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 037828.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police step up patrols after street rape of teenager ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.