Police force appoints country’s first dedicated officer amid spike in dog thefts.

COLD-HEARTED dog thieves are being warned “we are coming to get you” after Nottinghamshire Police became the first force in the country to appoint a dedicated dog theft lead.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said the move to introduce the specialist officer should send a clear message that this type of crime would not be tolerated.

It comes as part of a package of measures after a survey revealed dog owners are increasingly fearful over their pets’ safety following growing cases of dog theft across the country during the pandemic.

Nottinghamshire’s Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner (DPPC) Emma Foody, who launched the survey, has outlined a three-point plan to tackle dog theft in the county and beyond.

The first is appointing Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones as dog theft lead for the county.

Secondly, there will be a renewed focus on safety advice for owners, with new video guidance from Nottinghamshire Police’s Dog Section advising owners how to keep their pet safe.

And thirdly, a ‘Canine Coalition’ has been set up to tackle the issue, with dog welfare organisations working together to tackle the scourge of theft and demand Government action on tougher sentences.

Guide Dogs for the Blind has already pledged its support.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Emma Foody, said: “I’m delighted that Nottinghamshire has become the first force in the country to appoint a dog theft lead. There is growing alarm – both locally and nationally – over the threat of dog theft. This has been fuelled by a number of distressing incidents which have eroded public confidence.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support of Guide Dogs for the Blind in helping us highlight how serious this issue is, and I’m keen to work with other organisations to do whatever we can to prevent dog theft in the future and disrupt the lucrative market that has emerged during the national lockdowns.

