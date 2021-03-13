Piers Morgan ‘To Stay At ITV’ Despite Sensational Walk Out, Claims Insider

Piers Morgan ‘To Stay At ITV’ Despite Sensational Walk Out, Claims An ITV Insider.



Piers Morgan is to remain with ITV despite having to quit the channel’s breakfast show amid a row over the Duchess of Sussex, it has been revealed.

The combative presenter’s near six-year tenure with Good Morning Britain (GMB) ended on Tuesday after he said on air that he did not believe Palace officials refused to offer Meghan Markle help for her suicidal thoughts.

Sources at ITV say the broadcaster, 55, will continue to make programmes for the channel, including his popular celebrity interviews programme, Life Stories, which has been on air since 2009.

An ITV insider has also claimed that Piers Morgan was ‘pushed’ to leave his Good Morning Britain hosting role. The controversial presenter, 55, quit the breakfast show on Tuesday night after coming under fire for his comments about Meghan Markle’s mental health.

US website Deadline has since quoted an ITV Studios insider, saying ITV boss Kevin Lygo had forced Morgan out, reported the MirrorOnline.

The source said: “He was definitely pushed. Pushed in that Kevin agreed he should go. Quite a few people in that studio didn’t like Piers.” The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reportedly formally complained to ITV before the announcement that Piers was leaving the show was made. It is now understood that the complaint was not about the attack on her personally, but the way his comments would affect mental health issues generally and those dealing with their own issues.

