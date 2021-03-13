Palomares story retold

A MOVISTAR documentary that airs in April will allegedly tell “the uncensored truth” about the Palomares bombs.

“They hid the truth for so long that it’s hard to believe it now,” Movistar’s advance publicity declared.

The four-part series entitled Palomares. Dias de playa y plutonio (Palomares. Days of beach and plutonium) will tell the story of the day in January 1966 when a B-52G Air Force bomber collided in mid-air with a KC-135 tanker while refuelling.

All four aboard the tanker were killed and three of the B-52G’s crew of seven died when the bomber broke apart.

The aircraft was carrying four hydrogen bombs, three of which fell to ground near Palomares on the outskirts of Cuevas del Almanzora.

The non-nuclear explosives in two of the bombs detonated on impact, contaminating a two square-kilometre area with plutonium 239. The fourth bomb was found at sea, 10 weeks later.

The documentary promises to feature recently-declassified documents and material, with the Movistar publicists reminding potential viewers that the Palomares incident was one of the most serious pre-Chernobyl nuclear incidents.

Palomares. Dias de playa y plutonio will also dwell on the “surrealist situation” as two totally different worlds met when 1,600 US soldiers were sent to Palomares (population 1,000) in a hurried cleaning-up operation.

