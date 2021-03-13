Pagan interlude cancelled

FOLLOWING a Zoom meeting all Levante mayors agreed to cancel this year’s Dia de la Vieja (Old Lady’s Day).

All municipal picnic areas, parks and public gardens were closed as a safety measure owing to the Junta’s anti-Covid restrictions that limit gatherings in a public or private area to six people, apart from those living in the same household.

Old Lady’s Day is celebrated each year on the Thursday closest to mid-Lent with an outdoors meal for family and friends, often in the country. It is a big day for children who, as the meal ends, gather round the figure of their Vieja, breaking open her cloth head which is full of sweets.

It is also the only fiesta in Andalucía not linked to a saint or holy figure, but instead centres on the pagan figure of La Vieja.

