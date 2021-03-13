Pagan interlude cancelled

OLD LADIES: Mid-Lent tradition in Almeria’s Levante Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

FOLLOWING a Zoom meeting all Levante mayors agreed to cancel this year’s Dia de la Vieja (Old Lady’s Day).

All municipal picnic areas, parks and public gardens were closed as a safety measure owing to the Junta’s anti-Covid restrictions that limit gatherings in a public or private area to six people, apart from those living in the same household.

Old Lady’s Day is celebrated each year on the Thursday closest to mid-Lent with an outdoors meal for family and friends, often in the country. It is a big day for children who, as the meal ends, gather round the figure of their Vieja, breaking open her cloth head which is full of sweets.

It is also the only fiesta in Andalucía not linked to a saint or holy figure, but instead centres on the pagan figure of La Vieja.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Pagan interlude cancelled." For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

