Organisers of cancelled Sarah Everard vigil raise more than £100,000 in donations.

THE Reclaim These Streets vigil was due to take place this evening, Saturday, March 13, on Clapham Commons to at lunchtime today, Saturday, March 13, to commemorate murdered Sarah Everard and all women lost to violence.

But a High Court judge refused to intervene in a legal battle between organisers of vigils and the Metropolitan Police yesterday, and the event was cancelled.

The Metropolitan Police said: “We take no joy in this event being cancelled, but it is the right thing to do given the real and present threat of Covid-19.”

Announcing the gathering had been called off, organisers said: “Instead, we are fundraising £320,000 for women’s causes: £10K for every proposed fine for the 32 vigils originally scheduled.”

And within hours, the response from the public has been huge.


In a tweet in the last hour, Reclaim These Streets posted: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of support you have all shown today.

“We have now reached £100,000 in donations, nearly a third of the way to our goal. Keep giving, keep sharing www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reclaimthesestreets”

Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday, March 13, following his arrest on Tuesday, March 9 in connection with Sarah Everard’s murder after her remains were found in woodland.

The Metropolitan Police officer is accused of the kidnap and murder of the 33-year-old and has been remanded in custody.

The case will be heard on Tuesday, March 16.

