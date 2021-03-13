One Third Of Alicante Municipalities Have NEVER had a Covid Outbreak

ONE third of all the municipalities in Alicante province have NEVER had a Covid outbreak

The Department of Health have released a statement on Saturday, March 13 confirming that one third of the municipalities in the province of Alicante have not registered any coronavirus outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago. Overall, 46 towns in Alicante have never reported an outbreak, a statistic which is mirrored throughout the Valencian Community as a whole, where 168 municipalities have remained outbreak-free.

An outbreak is classed as three or more people having the virus where the cases are related in some way, for example, all occurring in the same workplace. And while most of the municipalities which haven’t experience an outbreak haven’t been entirely Covid-free, the number of infections is still relatively low compared with the general population. Only three of the 168 towns in the Community had a population exceeding 3,000 inhabitants.

As the pandemic evolves twelve months on, Spain appears to be emerging strongly from the third wave, as the cumulative incidence rate continues to drop in almost all regions. On Friday, March 12, data from the Ministry of Health showed that the rate had fallen once more to 130 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14 day period, and the number of Covid-related fatalities is also in decline.

Spain’s Minister of Health Carolina Darias has said that while she couldn’t rule out extending the current state of alarm beyond May 9, the focus of the Ministry right now is getting the Covid incidence rate down below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

