NEW mutant Covid variant detected in Japan appears to be vaccine-resistant

In a worrying new development, a novel mutation of the coronavirus, which appears to be particularly resistant to the current vaccines, has been detected in a person arriving into Japan from the Philippines. According to …, the 60-year-old traveller was asymptomatic when he arrived at Narita Airport near Tokyo on February 25 but tested positive for Covid-19 during the mandatory quarantine period.

Japanese health officials announced on Friday, March 12 that they found that the man’s sample was “distinct” from the Brazilian, South African and UK Covid variants already in circulation, but warned that it too appeared to be more transmissible than the original strain of the virus. More troubling still is that this new mutation seems to be particularly adept at attacking the antibodies created by the coronavirus vaccine.

Japan’s health ministry has claimed that the Philippines has already registered 34 cases of the worrying mutation, yet Philippine authorities have yet to comment on it, according to CNN Philippines. Japan, on the other hand, has confirmed that the new variant has already spread farther around the country. Japanese officials haven’t disclosed the nationality of the man who originally brought the virus.

A spokesperson said: “The strain has begun to be detected in the Philippines and has spread to some extent here.”

