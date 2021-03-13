NERJA Council has announced it will invest €70,000 in improving the water supply to in Condal.

The Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, announced the plans to invest €70,000 in improving Condal’s water supply following a vote.

Mayor Alberto Armijo, who is head of the Infrastructure Service, said that the council will carry out improvement works on calles Coral and Condal, replacing more than 300 meters of pipes from the supply network.

-- Advertisement --



He said: “The projects, drawn up by the municipal technical engineer, Alberto Extremera, will see the renovation of the water distribution networks of the homes belonging to phases 1 and 2 of the Condal Urbanisation (calles Coral and Condal), and have a budget total of €70,000, which will be financed with the council’s own resources.”

The council said: “Nerja City Council and the Aguas de Narixa company intend to provide the users of the homes in this area with the quality standard of water supply service achieved in the rest of the municipality.”

The last council meeting saw the motion to carry out the works voted in.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nerja to Invest €70,000 in Improving Water Supply in Condal”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.