Nerja Tells Companies to Apply for Tourism Certificate

NERJA Council has told companies to apply for a tourism quality certificate.

The council has been telling companies in Nerja to apply for the quality certificate in an effort to improve tourism.

The council is telling businesses to apply for the Certificate of Comprehensive System of Spanish Tourism Quality in SICTED Destinations

The Tourism Office will advise companies from Nerja in the tourism sector to obtain the Certificate of Comprehensive System of Spanish Tourism Quality in SICTED Destinations, granted by the Secretary of State for Tourism, with the support of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces FEMP.

The news was announced by the Councillor for Tourism, Gema Garcia, who said: “The council is going to offer advice so that more local companies linked to this important sector of our economy benefit from this free badge that recognises effort in the continuous improvement of the services offered to our visitors.”

She added: “The Department of Tourism is going to carry out an information campaign through the Business Associations of Nerja to make known the benefits of this certification and how they can request it.”

