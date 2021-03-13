Murcia Government Files Complaint After Vox Rally

MURCIA’S government has filed a complaint following a rally by the Vox party.

According to the Murcia government, the rally which was held during the pandemic by Vox’s party leader, Santiago Abascal, was not authorised.

They have since filed a complaint claiming the party had not followed the correct procedures for holding the rally. It is thought the sanction imposed could be increased, however, since the event allegedly did not comply with Covid restrictions limiting meetings.

Vox had organised the event as a press conference, but its supporters soon came out to hear their leader speak, turning the act into a political rally against the vote of no confidence presented by Ciudadanos and PSOE against the regional president, Fernando Lopez Miras, of the Partido Popular (PP).

During the last campaign in the Catalan Parliament, Vox resorted to not calling rallies, but rather instead “press conference” in public places which its supporters attended and where journalists could not ask questions.

Abascal has hit back at criticism off the most recent event, accusing the government delegation of trying to “criminalise the people of Murcia who took to the streets summoned for the betrayal of Cs and the theft of corrupt socialism.”

Meanwhile, the opposing PSOE party accused the regional president of “irresponsibility” for not criticising the rally.

The news comes after a vote of no confidence of was brought against Fernando Lopez Miras’s PP.

Isabel Franco, vice president of the Region of Murcia, said: “Now is not the time for any game of political ambitions, there are no grounds for a motion of no confidence.”

