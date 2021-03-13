Multiple Car Collision in Malaga Leaves Six Injured

A COLLISION between multiple cars in Malaga has left six people injured.

Those involved were transferred to Malaga Regional Hospital following the accident which took place yesterday at around 6.45 pm.

Police came to the scene after witnesses called emergency services reporting a collision between several cars.

Members of the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), the Guardia Civil and the company responsible for maintaining the road came out to help.

The health services have confirmed six people who have been injured in the accident were transferred to the Regional Hospital of Malaga, including a 12-year-old, as well as three women aged 20, 27 and 42, and two men aged 19 and 21.

The news comes after the woman who was left trapped under a car in a fiery crash last month in Malaga died.

The 22-year-old had been getting out of her car when she was reportedly hit by a car which had crashed into a roundabout.

According to police, they had tried to stop the driver of the car after noticing smoke coming from the bottom of his vehicle. He allegedly sped off, however, before later crashing into a roundabout and hitting another car as a woman was getting out.

Police said the man later tested positive for alcohol and has since been arrested.

Two other people thought to have been injured in the accident were taken to a health centre while the woman hit by the car has died.

