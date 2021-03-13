HIGH-SECURITY Malaga prisoner beats another inmate to death

A prisoner from the Archidona prison in Malaga has died after being savagely beaten by another inmate during their outdoor recreation time on Friday, March 12, sources from Penitentiary Institutions reported on Saturday. Both first-degree inmates live under Article 93 of the Penitentiary Regulations, in place since 1996, which allows prisoners “at least three hours a day in the courtyard.” According to officials, there was no history between the two men and neither had made any complaints against the other, although their exercise time was carried out in isolation of other prisoners due to “manifest maladjustment” to the general population.

At around 5pm, both prisoners entered the courtyard and after exchanging greetings, the 40-year-old inmate beat the 37-year-old victim “with such brutality” that his face was “unrecognisable,” prison sources reported. The injured man was rushed to Malaga Regional Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a severe head injury, and he died early on Saturday morning.

The ACAIP-UGT union has demanded more staff for the Archidona prison, also known as Malaga II, as it has a “significant deficit” in personnel. The union has argued that a higher staff to prisoner ratio would reduce the number of attacks on both guards and other inmates. According to the representative, there are currently 3,700 staff vacancies in prisons across Spain.

