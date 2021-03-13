Malaga Must Pay €18,000 to Woman Who Fell at Pedestrian Crossing

MALAGA City Council must pay €18,000 to a woman who fell on a pedestrian crossing which was not in good condition.

The council must now pay the woman after she fell while on a pedestrian crossing in Malaga.

A court ruling will see the woman receive €18,302.75 after she tripped due to a pedestrian crossing’s ‘poor’ state.

The Andalucian Advisory Council said the council will have to pay her as it is responsible for the maintenance of the road on which the events took place.

According to media reports, the victim said her fall was caused by the poor state of the crossing.

The Andalucian Advisory Council said it is not necessary, “that the pavement lacks minor cracks, or there is no absence of tiles, since the task that would lead to this is practically impossible and unaffordable from the point of view of cost.”

However, it is expected that there are no larges holes, cracks or other obstacles in the road, with the council being responsible for these.

According to reports, photographs provided in the report show a hole at the access to the pedestrian crossing from the pavement.

The ruling found that, although those who are about to cross a road through a zebra crossing must do so with the necessary diligence to avoid taking risks, in this case it could reasonably conclude “the causal relationship between the operation of the service and the damage caused.”

The woman will now received €18,302.75 after the claim was ruled in her favour.

