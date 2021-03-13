THE loser of the Wagatha Christie libel case could lose more than €1.86 million in legal bills, it has been claimed.

The loser of the libel battle between Coleen Rooney and Reekah Vardy, labelled the “Wagatha Christie” case, could face a legal bill of more than £1.6 million (€1.86 million).

According to one publication, the bills were made clear as the two sides drew up their costs at a meeting this week.

-- Advertisement --



Rebekah Vardy’s lawyers reportedly estimate their costs could reach up to £1.1m (€1.4 million) after a trial, meanwhile, Coleen Rooney’s camp assessed their costs at just over £500,000 (€582,268).

Mrs Vardy’s lawyers said bills of more than £400,000 (€465,814) had already been incurred, while Mrs Rooney is thought to have spent around £200,000 (€232,907) already.

Last month, Coleen Rooney reportedly offered a deal to settle the case, which was rejected by Mrs Vardy.

Sources have repeatedly said that Coleen was keen to avoid the cost of litigation, repeatedly offereing to settle with both sides pay their own legal costs and with each of the women also donating to charity, however her offers have been rejected.

Recent meetings between the two are thought to have broken down despite Mrs Rooney’s offers to settle after Mrs Vardy reportedly demanded an apology after she was accused of leaking stories about Mrs Rooney.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Loser of ‘Wagatha Christie’ Case Could Lose More Than €1.86 Million”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.