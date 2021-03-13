ADRA town hall is taking the first steps to creating the municipality’s own lifesaving service.

As well as guaranteeing the safety of beachgoers over the next two summer seasons, Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes pointed out that the municipal service would contribute to creating employment inside the town.

According to the recently-published terms and conditions, the lifesavers will be expected to work mornings and afternoons, including weekends and fiesta days “according to the needs and organisation” of the service.

-- Advertisement --



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lifesavers wanted in Adra.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.