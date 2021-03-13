Lifesavers wanted in Adra

BEACH SERVICE: Proteccion Civil volunteers on Adra’s beach Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA town hall is taking the first steps to creating the municipality’s own lifesaving service.

As well as guaranteeing the safety of beachgoers over the next two summer seasons, Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes pointed out that the municipal service would contribute to creating employment inside the town.

According to the recently-published terms and conditions, the lifesavers will be expected to work mornings and afternoons, including weekends and fiesta days “according to the needs and organisation” of the service.

