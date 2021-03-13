KATIE PRICE speaks out in defence of pal Piers Morgan after he sensationally quit Good Morning Britain

Reality TV star Katie Price has never been backward in coming forward, and she has wasted no time in declaring her support for long-time pal Piers Morgan after he quit Good Morning Britain. The controversial host was asked to issue a public apology by ITV bosses after the network received more than 41,000 complaints when Morgan claimed he didn’t believe Meghan Markle’s claims about feeling suicidal. Refusing to back down, the combative presenter resigned instead.

Appearing on Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch on Wednesday, March 10, the 42-year-old glamour model said she respected Morgan’s right to voice his opinion, but added that he has to be able to “take it” when people don’t agree with him.

She told host Steph McGovern: “Everyone is allowed freedom of speech.

“I like Piers, I know him off telly, I like the man. But also, when he’s on telly, he does say things.

“He rubs people up the wrong way, and the thing is if you give an opinion and people don’t like it, you’ve got to expect to take it on the chin back.”

She continued: “This is such a grey area because there’s so many lovers of the royals.

“And some people might not be… like my sister she’s so into the history of the royals and she loves the royal family, and her view is different to my view.

“We’ve all got different views you see, but the mental health stuff in it – I thought she was quite genuine.

“I know she’s an actress and stuff so you know she might be acting but I didn’t come away hating her or anything like that.

“I just respected what they said but at the end of the day, none of us are going to know the truth.”

Sources at ITV claim that Morgan will continue to make programmes for the channel after his departure from GMB, including his popular celebrity interviews programme, Life Stories, which has been on air since 2009.

