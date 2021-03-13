KATE MIDDLETON pays tribute to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common

The Duchess of Cambridge joined dozens of mourners who turned out to lay flowers and tokens to pay their respects to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common on Saturday afternoon, March 13, after organisers cancelled a planned vigil citing the Met Office’s “lack of constructive engagement” in ensuring the event adhered to Covid regulations.

Sky News reported that Kensington Palace said Kate Middleton “wanted to pay her respects to the family and to Sarah” after she made her surprise appearance.

“She remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married.”

Commander Catherine Roper, the Met’s lead for Community Engagement, today thanked the organisers for calling off the vigil, which would have been in breach of regulations and seen attendees potentially slapped with hefty fines.

“Since Sarah’s disappearance, we have shared Londoners anguish, shock and sadness at the truly awful circumstances of her disappearance and death,” she said.

“I know that yesterday’s ruling would have been unwelcome news for the organisers and to those who were hoping to join others in tribute to Sarah and to make a stand on violence against women.

“We take no joy in this event being cancelled, but it is the right thing to do given the real and present threat of Covid-19. Throughout the week we have had a number of talks with the organisers of the vigil. These talks have undoubtedly been challenging and officers have worked hard to explain the regulations and why gatherings such as this cannot go ahead at this time.”

In response to the cancelled event, the Reclaim These Streets vigil announced they would instead aim to raise £320,000 for women’s causes and within hours, the organisers had already received more than £100,000 in donations from the public.

