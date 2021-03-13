Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Split Up

JENNIFER LOPEZ And Alex Rodriguez Split Up After Four Years Together

Multiple reports out of Hollywood this evening (Friday 12) say that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s love story won’t get a happy ending after all, as the couple are said to have ended their four-year romance, with insiders close to the pair telling E! News that it was J Lo who ended it.

The inside source said, “Jennifer has ended things with Alex. After months of questioning things and fighting, Jennifer felt like she could no longer trust Alex anymore”.

This comes just one month after the engaged couple had attended the Super Bowl in Miami together and shared heartfelt Valentine’s Day posts online, with Alex even expressing his hopes that the pair would be getting married in 2021 after having to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former MLB player told viewers of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘, “You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say third time’s a charm, so let’s hope it’s what we want to hear”.

Jennifer though had previously told Elle that they weren’t in a rush to tie the knot, “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, but I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We cancelled it, and since then, we haven’t really talked about it”.


During a romantic getaway to Baker’s Bay in March 2019, the former New York Yankee got down on one knee and proposed to J.Lo, shortly after the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary, writing on Instagram, “We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words”.
To which Jennifer responded, “From baseball games to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place, in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life, you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again”.

