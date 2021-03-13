International Travel Forecast To Rebound Swiftly In 2021, According To Industry Analyst IPK International.

Outbound travel will rebound quickly from the slump of the past year with almost two-thirds of ‘travellers’ intent on going abroad in 2021, according to travel market analyst IPK International. IPK’s latest World Travel Monitor, based on a survey in January and released at ITB Berlin, suggests that 62% of ‘international travellers’ intend to travel abroad this year.

The monitor records the intentions of travel-buying consumers in multiple markets. IPK reported “above-average interest in visiting friends and family” and noted: “Interest in business travel is higher among Americans and Asians than among Europeans.”

The majority of those not intending to travel said this was due to the risk of infection. However, 90% of those intending to travel said they were willing to be vaccinated. The survey found sun and beach holidays remain most popular worldwide, city breaks rank second and nature holidays third.

However, international travellers appear likely to stay within their own regions of the world this year. IPK reported: “Europeans clearly favour destinations in Europe. Among Americans and Asians, trips on their own continent are also the main choice.”

It recorded a 70% decline in outbound travel worldwide in 2020, with Asia suffering the biggest fall of almost 80% year on year. Outbound travel in Europe fell 66%, the lowest by region. Outbound trips in North America were down by 69% and in Latin America by 70%

The number of international holidays fell 71% globally, with business travel down 67% and other private trips including visiting friends and relatives (VFR) down 62%. Nature holidays and car trips performed better than air travel and city breaks in the survey.

International air travel was down 74% worldwide, while international trips by car fell 58%. IPK estimated the decline in international hotel stays at 73%. City breaks declined 75%, while beach and nature holidays were down by 53%.

Spain’s Tourism Minister Says Vaccine Passports ‘Could Start in May’.

Spain’s Tourism Minister has announced that vaccine passports could begin as early as May. Minister Reyes Maroto said the country could begin using the vaccine passport just as the international tourism fair FITUR is due to take place in Madrid.

