‘I’m A Celebrity’ Bosses Line Up A Polish Fortress For International Versions of the show

After the undoubted success of the last series being moved from the jungle in Australia to a castle in North Wales, it has been reported that ‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses have found a fortress in Poland to be used for filming international versions of the show, which is already produced in 10 countries, including India, Denmark, Germany, and Australia.

Due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, ITV producers found and transformed Gwrych Castle into the setting for the last series, and bosses of foreign TV companies were so impressed that they now want to do the same, with the location of the Polish fortress being kept a secret, but apparently, two countries have already said they want to stage their version of the show there.

-- Advertisement --



Dame Carolyn McCall, the chief executive of ITV said earlier this week that “If we can go back to Australia – and this show is meant to be in Australia – then that’s what we’ll do. We have a very good plan if not, as we have already done it once in the castle”.

Ant and Dec, the show’s mercurial long-time hosts said that they would have no problem if another series was to take place again in North Wales, previously saying, “We’d happily go back there. We’d miss the sunshine, mind”.

Even if the location for the next series has not yet been decided, the production crew is hard at work to put together the next bunch of celebrity campmates, as reported by The Sun.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’I’m A Celebrity’ Bosses Line Up A Polish Fortress For International Shows”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.