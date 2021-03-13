Hospitalisations In Malaga The Lowest In Two Months

HOSPITALISATIONS in Malaga are the lowest they’ve been in two months as care pressure continues to drop

The positive evolution of the coronavirus pandemic continues throughout Spain as Malaga enters the weekend with the lowest number of hospital admissions it has seen in two months. According to the latest data, 224 people were admitted in the province on Saturday, March 13, a figure which hasn’t been seen since January when 216 were admitted on the 16th. Of these, just 33 are in the ICU, again the lowest number since early January. In fact, the current number of patients in hospital beds because of Covid today is a fifth of what it was just over a month ago.

The most positive aspect of the statistics is that the number of people that have been cured of coronavirus in Malaga (701) today quadruples the number of newly infected (154), which has of course greatly relieved the pressure on the health care system created by the third wave of the pandemic.

The Junta de Andalucía has confirmed that currently, there are some 60,347 people in Malaga who have been fully vaccinated against Covid, while a total of 190,582 doses have been administered overall.

In other areas, the Valencian Community has reason to feel thankful today also as the Ministry of Health has announced that the cumulative incidence rate over the last 14 days has fallen to 50.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, bringing it within the ‘low risk’ range.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said on Friday, March 12 that while she couldn’t currently rule out extending the State of Alarm beyond the May 9 deadline, she reiterated that “the current objective” of the Ministry is to get the Covid cumulative incidence rate down below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

