Guardia Civil Arrest 60 in Hashish Gang in Huelva

POLICE from the Guardia Civil have arrested 60 people allegedly part of a hashish gang in Huelva.

Officers also found more than 10 tons of hashish, 13 boats, 40 vehicles and eight firearms.

The group reportedly launched boats from the marina of Lagos (Portugal) and Murcia, to avoid police presence on the coasts of Andalucia

In operation SOTERRADO, coordinated by Europol, the agents were also joined by officers from the Judicial Police of Portugal.

The investigation began in February of last year when the Guardia Civil learned of the existence of a powerful organisation of drug traffickers, who, although they resided in Huelva, Seville and Cadiz, had moved their logistics to the south of Portugal to avoid the presence of the Guard Civil works on the coasts of Andalucia.

The investigators, together with members of the Portuguese Judicial Police, learned that the organisation was launching up to four boats from the Lagos marina in Portugal with crews from Cadiz and Ceuta.

The Guardia Civil also learned that the group had collected fuel that they were storing in the Huelva area. They also found that the boats came from the Cadiz town of Sanlucar de Barrameda.

Police carried out arrests over the past year after discovering various drug runs carried out by the gangs.

During the course of the operation, the agents found a large numbers of vessels from the port of Lagos (Portugal), reaching up to 12 vessels in a month.

They also located industrial facilities, near the city of Huelva, which were used by the organisation to repair boats.

After police learned how the gang works, they requested records in the provinces of Huelva, Seville and Cadiz before finally making a further 31 arrests, bringing the number of gang members arrested to 60.

They also seized 10,300 kilos of hashish, 13 boats, 40 vehicles, and computers.

The arrests come following a number of police operations against drugs on the Costa del Sol.

