Growing concern over missing woman and her dog last seen on the Costa del Sol in January.

APPEALS for information about the whereabouts of Katinka Van Der Meer and her dog Flash have been posted on social media sites as friends and family grow increasingly concerned.

Katinka and her dog were last seen in Marbella on January 10, and the public is being urged to contact the police or Luna on 655 609 033 if they have seen or heard from her.

-- Advertisement --



“Katinka Van Der Meer has been missing since the 10th January (over 2 months now..), last seen in Marbella, her dog Flash is also missing since then! If anybody has seen her or the dog please contact her family Angelina del Mar… or the police here in Marbella, any information could be useful,” reads a post on Facebook, originally posted by Triple Marbella Animal Shelter, accompanied by a number of photographs.

If you have any information, please call Marbella Local Police on 952 827 474 or Luna on 655 609 033.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Growing concern over missing woman and her dog last seen on the Costa del Sol in January”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.