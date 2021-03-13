Granada CF Move A Step Nearer To Europe League Last Eight

GRANADA CF Move A Step Nearer To The Quarter Finals Of The Europe League



Granada, from Spain’s La Liga, and Molde FK, from Norway, were both playing in the round of 16 in European competition for the first time, so it means that at least one club will also be in the quarter-finals who have never been that far before, and on this showing, that team will be Granada CF, who played magnificently at their Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes home ground in the city of Granada.

The rojiblancos went at Molde from the opening whistle, generating the first chances without hardly breaking a sweat, but the Norwegians, without getting disorderly at any time, did not give up attacking, launching isolated incursions that failed to break the Andalucían safety net.

The two sides were really cancelling each other out, with neither team seeming able to make the break-through, until, on 26 minutes, Jorge Molina put Granada in front with a goal of pure magic, taking advantage of an error from the Molde defence and cutting the ball into the net with the precision of a surgeon to make it 1-0.

Diego Martínez’s team defended in numbers as the Norwegians countered looking for that all-important away goal, but they could not get near enough to Rui Silva’s goal.

After the break, Erling Moe’s side really attacked hard, but Granada weathered the storm, with Ellingsen getting a second yellow card, reducing Molde to 10 men, which changed the balance completely.

With the one player advantage, Granada were able to catch their breath, and a superb volley by Roberto Soldado after 75 minutes put his team 2-0 up, and in full control heading into their second-leg of this tie, to be played in one week’s time in the rearranged venue of Hungary’s Budapest’s Puskas Arena.

