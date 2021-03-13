GATWICK Ibis Hotel Blaze Tackled By 10 Fire Crews with all occupants safely evacuated



A fire broke out on Friday afternoon at around 3pm, in the Gatwick Ibis Hotel, just minutes away from Gatwick Airport, with the blaze ripping through the upper floors of the hotel, and taking crews from around ten fire stations to bring it under control, evacuating all the occupants safely and nobody harmed, with the hotel not being one of the quarantine hotels used by the Government.

A Twitter post from Crawley Police said, “A multi-agency effort here to tackle the blaze. The road is still closed in both directions”, while a spokesman for the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said, “We have sent four fire engines, with the first arriving at the scene around 3pm. A fire had broken out on the 5th floor of the hotel. Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire”.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said in a statement, “We are currently in attendance at the scene of a fire involving premises on London Road near Gatwick”.

He continued, “Joint Fire Control was alerted to reports of a fire on the fifth floor of the building at 2.56pm this afternoon and mobilised crews from Billingshurst, two from Crawley, two from East Grinstead, and Horsham, to the scene along with Surrey Fire & Rescue Service appliances from Banstead, Dorking, Reigate, and Salfords”.

“The Aerial Ladder Platform from Horsham has also been sent to the scene along with the service’s Technical Rescue Unit and the drone and the Incident Command Unit from Haywards Heath”, they added.

Showing the scale of the blaze, he continued, “Additional crews from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Partridge Green, Shoreham, and Turners Hill have since been mobilised to the scene along with the Breathing Apparatus Support Unit from Chichester and Surrey FRS’s Aerial Ladder Platform from Leatherhead”.

Before concluding, “Eight sets of breathing apparatus are currently in use and crews are using two jets, a safety jet and a covering jet to bring the fire under control. The building has been safely evacuated, and we would urge people to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely”, as reported by The Sun Online.

