First City In Spain To Have Its Own Chinatown

Valencia on Spain’s Costa Blanca will follow in the footsteps of London and New York and have its own dedicated Chinatown in the coming months. In fact, it will be the first city in all of Spain to have a Chinatown whose boundaries are iconically marked two oriental arches.

The mini Chinese city will be located on Calle Xativa at the junction between Pelayo and Jerusalem, and is all possible thanks to an investment raised by a Valencian citizen who pointed out that in most major European cities “there is at least one entrance arch to Chinatown that identifies where there are major businesses of Chinese origin.”

He added that as well as helping to identify the area, the arches “would decorate the street in a unique way.”

He continued: “They are arches of great beauty and in each city they are different. They always attract tourists and are emblematic places in the city to take photos and take a selfie.”

An initial investment of €14,000 has been put forward for a preliminary study of the proposed structures.

The Chinese community and the Confucius Institut have both welcomed the initiative, which is hoped might encourage some Chinese citizens back to the region, as recent figures show that more than 20 per cent of the Asian community has already left the Costa Blanca, either to return to China or to move to other parts of the country.

