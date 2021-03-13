First City In Spain To Have Its Own Chinatown

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
First City In Spain To Have Its Own Chinatown
Chinatown in the US Image Credit: Beyond My Ken, Wikipedia

FIRST city in Spain to have its own Chinatown

Valencia on Spain’s Costa Blanca will follow in the footsteps of London and New York and have its own dedicated Chinatown in the coming months. In fact, it will be the first city in all of Spain to have a Chinatown whose boundaries are iconically marked two oriental arches.

The mini Chinese city will be located on Calle Xativa at the junction between Pelayo and Jerusalem, and is all possible thanks to an investment raised by a Valencian citizen who pointed out that in most major European cities “there is at least one entrance arch to Chinatown that identifies where there are major businesses of Chinese origin.”

-- Advertisement --

He added that as well as helping to identify the area, the arches “would decorate the street in a unique way.”

He continued: “They are arches of great beauty and in each city they are different. They always attract tourists and are emblematic places in the city to take photos and take a selfie.”

An initial investment of €14,000 has been put forward for a preliminary study of the proposed structures.


The Chinese community and the Confucius Institut have both welcomed the initiative, which is hoped might encourage some Chinese citizens back to the region, as recent figures show that more than 20 per cent of the Asian community has already left the Costa Blanca, either to return to China or to move to other parts of the country. 

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First City In Spain To Have Its Own Chinatown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSix killed in explosion at factory in Tunisia
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here