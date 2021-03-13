Italian probe uncovers alleged food fraud in Catalan livestock with risks to public health

Italian probe uncovers alleged fraud in Catalan livestock with risks to public health.

An investigation by an Italian body has found possible health risks in a ‘100 per cent buffalo milk’ produced in Catalonia after discovering traces of cow’s milk – claiming this could endanger people who are intolerant.

A report has been forwarded by the Italian Bell Buffalo Consortium to the Guardia Civil and a farmer is currently under investigation.

Daniel Barturen, lieutenant of Seprona, the force’s Nature Protection Service, said initial enquiries found labels which stated the mozzarella cheese produced by the farmer contained cow’s milk, but these had allegedly been removed before sale.

The farmer, who breeds both buffalo and cows, is accused of pulling off the labels “at origin”.

If the alleged fraud is proven, the defendant could face up to four years in prison for endangering people allergic to cow’s milk.

An allergy to cow’s milk and related dairy products affects one in 50 and is different to lactose intolerance, according to Better Health.

Symptoms include a red itchy rash or swelling of the lips, face and around the eyes, digestive problems, such as diarrhoea, and a hay fever-like reaction – including a runny or blocked nose.

