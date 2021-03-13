EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen Receives Letter From Five Nations About Vaccine Distribution

By
Chris King
-
0
EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen Receives Letter From Five Nations About Vaccine Distribution
EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen Receives Letter From Five Nations About Vaccine Distribution. image: twitter

EU PRESIDENT Ursula Von Der Leyen Receives Letter From Five Nations Demanding A Meeting About Vaccine Distribution

The heads of five EU member states have written an official letter – which was published by Austrian media – to the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and to Charles Michel, the European Council President, demanding talks on the distribution of coronavirus vaccines after Austria complained it was not “fair”.

The letter was written by the leaders of Austria, Latvia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic, in which they called for a summit to be held to discuss the distribution of the vaccines throughout the bloc, with Brussels already under fire for the slow rollout.

-- Advertisement --

Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian Chancellor, in a Twitter post today, Saturday 13, said, “In recent days … we have discovered that … deliveries of vaccine doses by pharma companies to individual EU member states are not being implemented on an equal basis following the pro-rata population key”.

He continued, “We, therefore, call on you, Charles, to hold a discussion on this important matter among leaders as soon as possible”, and apparently, an EU official confirmed that Mr Michel was already planning a summit for March 25 and 26, saying, “Covid coordination will again be addressed by the 27 members during that meeting”, but without mentioning if the distribution of vaccines was on the agenda.

On Friday, My Kurtz had tweeted, “The EU heads of state and government have already agreed on a fair distribution of the vaccine in the summer of 2020. However, the last few weeks have shown that deliveries are currently not being made according to population keys and that this is set to intensify in the coming months”.


Adding, “This approach clearly contradicts the political goal of the EU – the equal distribution of vaccine doses to all member states. If the distribution were to continue in this way, it would result in significant unequal treatment – which we must prevent. All 450 million Europeans must be given the chance to return to normality by the summer”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen Receives Letter From Five Nations About Vaccine Distribution”.


For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleSri Lanka Announces Plan To Ban Burqa And Close More Than 1,000 Islamic Schools
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here