EU Criticised for Spending €1.4 Million on History of European Waste Exhibition

THE EU has been criticised for spending €1.4 million on an exhibition on the history of European waste.

The exhibition, named “Operation Rubbish!” will raise awareness of the “waste crisis in Europe,” as well as “why and how waste developed as a growing problem for societies, to the point of becoming a crisis.”

According to one publication the EU said: “Operation Rubbish intends to showcase the materiality of waste.

“The exhibition and the whole project should mirror the visibility of waste in our society, not avoiding the city and trivial dimension and nature of rubbish while not aestheticising the topic too much.”

It adds: “Going back to the long history of humankind, relationship with everyday choices like throwing away or keeping is a way to consider contemporary societies in their material dimensions.”

However, German MEP Nicolaus Fest said EU officials should look at reducing their own financial “waste.”

He told the Express newspaper: “This exhibition is essentially the EU showcasing that Europeans are rubbish and wasteful, but I would argue that ‘Operation Rubbish’ is a rather more apt name to describe the EU.

“From funding useless communications campaigns in Africa, to gender identity books for children and Champagne for commissioners, the EU are the proven specialists of waste.

“Rather than fuelling a European guilt agenda on environmentalism, the EU institutions should look inward if they are serious about refusing waste.”

