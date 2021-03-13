Dog Walkers on Queen’s Sandringham Estate Warned of Threat of Dognappings

DOG WALKERS on the Queen’s Sandringham estate have been warned of the threat of dognappings.

Officials said: “We have been advised by local authorities that dog thieves are currently operating in our area of Norfolk.

“Please be aware and ensure you have sight of your dog at all times and that they are not left unattended.”

Officials at Sandringham, which is open to the public, gave the warning following an increase in thefts in the area.

The Sandringham estate has been the private home of four generations of royals since 1862, and its 600-acre Royal Park is open to the public.

According to reports, there were 52 dogs stolen in Norfolk last year, including one owned by the chief constable of its police force, Simon Bailey, though his pet was later recovered.

Around 10 dogs are stolen every day in Britain, with missing pet website DogLost reporting a 170 per cent increase in the number missing in the last year, from 172 in 2019 to 465 in 2020.

The government recently committed to exploring measures to tackle pet thefts after some areas reported a 250 per cent increase last year.

The news comes after it was recently reported the Queen had received two new Corgi puppies, with reports one was bought from an online pet shop.

The Queen, who is known for her love of dogs, is said to be pleased after receiving the new puppies.

