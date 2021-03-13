Woodland In Oldham Greater Manchester Cordoned Off By Police After Bones Found.

Woodland in Oldham has been cordoned off by police this evening following the discovery of bones. An investigation has been launched after officers were called to the land, off Higginshaw Road, at around 3 pm on Saturday afternoon (March 13).

The bones have been recovered by police and will be ‘forensically examined to establish what they are’. A statement from Greater Manchester Police read: “Shortly after 3 pm on Saturday 13 March 2020, police were called to reports that bones had been found in woodland off Higginshaw Road in Oldham.

“Officers are in attendance and a cordon remains in place whilst enquiries are carried out at the scene. The bones have been recovered and will be forensically examined to establish what they are.”

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated. Please refresh the page regularly to get the latest updates.

