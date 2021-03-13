Wrong-Way Tragic Car Accident In San Pedro Leaves One Person Dead.



Wrong-Way Driver

A female motorist entered the N340/A7 coast road in San Pedro at junction 174 and drove in the wrong direction and apparently collided head-on with a delivery driver, killing him instantly.

The video below shows a white car pulling off the road, the front smashed in, further up the road there is a burning mass that according to reports is the delivery driver and his vehicle.

The tragedy occurred at around 22:21 and information is at the moment sketchy but police were racing to the scene and more details will be published as available. Click on the link below to watch the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMX2X7uiwGW/