BORIS JOHNSON Under Pressure As Wales And Scotland Ease Lockdown Restrictions Early



Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, and Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, have both announced a speeding up of their respective country’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions, which will surely pile more pressure on Boris Johnson to follow suit.

Mark Drakeford announced that from Monday 15, hairdressers will be allowed to reopen, and from today, Saturday 13, people will be able to meet up in each other’s gardens, and just a few days ago, up in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon also revealed they are bringing forward the unlocking date, due to the dramatic fall in cases.

“That will be a big step forward here in Wales, people haven’t been able to do that now for weeks and weeks”, said Mr Drakeford on Friday.

He continued, “For many families, that will allow grandparents to see grandchildren again, and it’s a sign that cautiously, carefully, and step by step, we’re now on the journey of reopening Welsh society. We will make step-by-step changes each week to gradually restore freedoms”.

The plan at the moment in England is for the restrictions on social mixing to be lifted on March 29, which will be two weeks after Wales and Scotland, with English hairdressers currently having to wait until mid-April before they can open, as reported by The Sun.

