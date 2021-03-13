Boris Johnson Facing Tory Rebellion Over ‘Genocide Amendment’

BORIS JOHNSON is facing a Tory rebellion over a proposed amendment on genocide.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is now facing a Tory rebellion after an amendment was put forward to prevent the government trading with countries thought to have committed atrocities, labelled the ‘genocide amendment.’

The amendment to the government’s Trade Bill to prevent the UK doing business with countries thought to commit acts of genocide could see at least 20 Tory MPs defying their party, according to one publication.

The amendment calls for the creation of a “parliamentary judicial committee” of five members of the Lords who have held senior positions in the judiciary.

The body would examine claims of atrocities and make a “preliminary determination” on whether there is sufficient evidence that a country in a trade agreement with Britain has carried out genocide.

In cases where genocide is found to have taken place, the minister must respond to parliament and the government may be asked to review the trading relationship.

Speaking to one publication, former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, said: “Many MPs in the Commons who weren’t sure, didn’t want to vote for a court of law, see that this is a compromise. This is the right way to go”.

The senior MP, who has held discussions with senior ministers over the issue, added: “It’s a compromise that utilises the incredible skills and experience of the Lords by using retired law Lords, you can’t get anybody better to sift evidence and to understand it.

“It’s not a court, so the government’s concern about it going to a court is met. It stays in parliament. They kept saying we voted for Brexit so parliament will be stronger, answer is parliament will be stronger.”

