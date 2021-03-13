BOLIVIA’S Ex-Interim President Jeanine Áñez Faces An Arrest Warrant For Terrorism And Sedition



Jeanine Áñez, Bolivia’s former interim president, who headed a conservative administration that took power after former leader Evo Morales resigned in November 2019, faces an arrest warrant in La Paz, for terrorism and sedition.

This action came about as prosecutors move against officials who backed the ousting of Evo Morales, whose Movement Toward Socialism party has regained power, claiming that Áñez took power via a coup.

-- Advertisement --



“The political persecution has begun,” said Jeanine Áñez on Friday 12, “the governing Movement Toward Socialism party has decided to return to the style of dictatorships”.

Although Morales – who until 2019 had spent 13 years as the president of Bolivia – is back in power, many opponents, and the public nationwide, are claiming the recent election win was rigged, and are calling for him to resign.

Warrants were reportedly issued on Thursday for the arrest of the former head of the armed forces, General William Kaliman, and ex- chief of police, Iván Calderón, who had both urged Morales to resign, saying that only his resignation could pacify the polarized nation.

Álvaro Coimbra, Ms Áñez’ former justice minister, said on Twitter that he also faces an arrest warrant, and that one of his vice-ministers had already been arrested.

Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor-elect of Santa Cruz province is also under investigation since he was a key backer of the effort to remove Morales. Official efforts to question Camacho on Thursday were suspended when a massive array of his followers appeared at the courthouse, as reported by the guardian.com.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bolivia’s Ex-Interim President Faces Arrest Warrant For Terrorism And Sedition”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.