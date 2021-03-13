THE ex-president of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, has been arrested in an investigation into a coup.

The Bolivian ex-president, Jeanine Añez, has now been arrested following a coup investigation.

The news of the former interim president’s arrest was confirmed by the Bolivian Minister of Government, Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio.

-- Advertisement --



He said: “I inform the Bolivian people that Mrs. Jeanine Añez has already been apprehended and at this moment she is in the hands of the Police,” Del Castillo said without giving further details.”

Yesterday, the Bolivian government had announced the former leader was wanted on suspicion of terrorism and of organising a coup to seize power.

The politician had taken power following the resignation of former leader Evo Morales in November 2019.

Prosecutors in Bolivia are taking action against the officials who backed the ousting of Evo Morales, whose Movement Toward Socialism party has now regained power.

Speaking after a warrant was put out for her arrest, Jeanine Añez said: “The political persecution has begun… the governing Movement Toward Socialism party has decided to return to the style of dictatorships.”

Although Morales – who until 2019 had spent 13 years as the president of Bolivia – is back in power, many opponents, and the public nationwide, are claiming the recent election win was rigged, and are calling for him to resign.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Bolivian Ex-President Jeanine Añez Arrested in Coup Investigation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.