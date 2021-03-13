TWO arrested in Benidorm after bike is stolen from a member of the Slovak Triathlon Team

The National Police in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca have arrested two people after the Slovak national professional triathlon team reported the theft of an MTB type bicycle, designed specifically for off-road cycling, with an estimated value of €5,000. The team is staying in a hotel in the centre of town during training for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. The distraught athlete told police that not only was he worried about the high value of his bike, but the loss of this valuable piece of kit seriously disrupted his strict training schedule.

The Marina Baixa area is often chosen by professional cycling teams and other sports disciplines, such as triathlon, for the preparation of international events, world championships and Olympic games.

-- Advertisement --



Once the theft was reported, officers from Group V of the Judicial Police Brigade of the Benidorm Police Station launched an investigation and managed to locate the alleged perpetrators within 24 hours. The stolen bike was also recovered undamaged and returned to its relieved owner.

The detainees of Colombian and Spanish nationality, aged 37 and 43 and with no criminal record, were released after their statements were taken and await a formal hearing.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bike Stolen From Slovak Triathlon Team In Benidorm”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.