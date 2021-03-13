AUSTRIA has criticised the EU for an “uneven” distribution of vaccines.

One politician in Austria said there had been an uneven distribution of vaccines across the EU.

Austrian Federal Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, claimed Covid vaccines were no longer being distributed according to the population size, but through individual agreements between member countries and pharmaceutical companies.

-- Advertisement --



Kurz complained: “That is not what the heads of state and government agreed.”

The politician admitted he did not know the details of any of the contracts he claims exist between countries and pharmaceutical companies, but his accusations have been viewed as serious since the Austrian Special Commissioner for Health, Clemens Auer, is also vice-president of the board that participates directly in the decisions on the distribution of the vaccines within the EU.

Kurz claimed he had not yet spoken with Auer, but that his vice chancellor, Werner Kogler, had.

The head of the Austrian government said that his country had not yet been harmed by the distribution of vaccines, but claimed that other small EU states, including Bulgaria and Latvia had.

He claimed: “Distribution no longer occurs proportionally to the number of inhabitants of each country.”

He is now demanding “total transparency and clarity” on the distribution of vaccines, claiming countries including Hungary had vaccinated far more people than others.

The chancellor said the disparity meant some countries will have immunised their entire population at the end of May and others that will not be able to do so “until the end of summer.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Austria Slams EU for ‘Uneven Distribution of Vaccines’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.