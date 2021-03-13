Alicante-Elche Airport Aims To Recover 51 Per Cent Of Traffic This Year

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport aims to recover 51 per cent of the traffic seen in 2019 this year

The director of Alicante-Elche airport, Laura Navarro, says the aim for 2021 is to recover 51 per cent of the traffic volume of 2019, after a disastrous twelve months last year which saw passenger numbers fall by a massive 75 per cent. Spain’s airport operator, AENA, has taken a more cautious approach and hasn’t yet ventured a prediction on what the figures might look like this year.

Ms Navarro was quick to point out that this is an estimate only while the evolution of air traffic goes “completely hand in hand” with the pandemic, and indeed vaccine rollout. Speaking with Hoy por Hoy Alicante on Saturday, March 13, the director pointed out that 2020 began with a record-breaking 15 million passengers and ended with less than four. Although it has been a “very complicated” time, she said, the recent upsurge in bookings to Spain “is a good sign, there is contained demand and a great desire to travel.”

In a further boost to the industry, airline giant Ryanair announced this week that it will be opening up Spain’s Costa Blanca to the Spanish Islands by creating nine new connections and a total of 70 routes, a whopping 40 per cent more than summer 2020, and up to 800 weekly flights from Spanish airports, all operating from July 1.

In addition, the Alicante-Elche airport was recognised by the Airports Council International (ACI) for its health measures against Covid-19 when it was awarded “Best Hygiene Measures” in Europe based on the opinions of passengers collected in the surveys of the ASQ program (Airport Service Quality Program, Airport Service Quality).

