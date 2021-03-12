THE World Health Organisation (WHO) is urging countries to continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The WHO is telling countries to continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine after several have suspended administering the jab.

Following concerns over side effects from the AstraZeneca jab, the WHO said: “There is currently no indication that the vaccine is responsible for these ‘thromboembolic events.”

-- Advertisement --



Health authorities in countries including Norway and Austria have suspended the use of the vaccine this week following reports of blood clots in some people who had received the jab.

The WHO said an expert advisory committee is currently looking at the vaccine but insisted there is no reason not to use it.

Dr Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the WHO, said: “It’s very important to understand that, yes, we should continue to be using the AstraZeneca vaccine. All that we look at is what we always look at: Any safety signal must be investigated.”

She added it was an “excellent vaccine.”

AstraZeneca also commented, saying: “An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country with Covid vaccine AstraZeneca.”

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has also urged people to keep getting the vaccine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WHO Urges Countries to Continue Using AstraZeneca Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.