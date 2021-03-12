NERJA Council has announced two new police officers have joined the Local Police.

According to Nerja Council, the two new Local Police officers have already begun their training after being taken on as interns.

The council said the recruits started “after the completion of the selection process for internal promotion.”

-- Advertisement --



It added: “The agents must now pass the training course at the Linares Public Safety School (ESPLI), lasting two months, to proceed with their final appointment.”

Councillor for Security and Transportation, Francisco Arce, said the officers had been taken on following a recruitment process looking at their final qualifications.

He welcomed the new recruits, “since with these two new additions, there will be five officers who will be part of the Nerja Local Police staff, which will result in a better service and greater security for our residents.”

He added: “We continue in this way with the municipal government’s commitment to improving our Local Police staff.”

The news comes after Nerja last month announced it would appoint four new trainee police officers.

Nerja Council said it will, “reinforce the staff of the Local Police with four new agents, who have been appointed as trainees by decree of the Mayor’s Office and after the completion of a selection process.”

Councillor for Security, Francisco Arce, said: “Next Tuesday, March 2, they will begin a course at the Institute of Emergencies and Public Security of Andalusia (IESPA), where they will receive specialised training.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two New Officers Join the Nerja Local Police”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.