ITALIAN company Ferrero Rocher is to launch ice cream versions of the famous chocolate as well as Raffaello brands made in Spain.

Initially to be marketed in Austria, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, it will be manufactured in the Ice Cream Factory Comaker plant in Valencia Province which it acquired in 2019 through its Ferrero Ibérica subsidiary.

Once these test markets have shown that there is a demand for these distinctive ‘luxury’ chocolate ice cream brands, they will be rolled out across Europe and beyond.

-- Advertisement --



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Ambassador would have served it at his reception”.