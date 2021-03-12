Thailand Suspends AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Rollout

THAILAND temporarily suspends the rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid blood clot fears.

Thailand has become the latest country to announce that they will be temporarily halting their rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines after several patients developed blood clots having received the jab. On Thursday, March 11, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Italy and Romania all confirmed they were either suspending or limiting the vaccine.

The abrupt decision led to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha having to cancel his televised inoculation at the last minute.

“Vaccine injection for Thais must be safe, we do not have to be in a hurry,” said an adviser for the country’s Covid-19 vaccine committee.

The EU has now slipped behind on its vaccination target, with many leaders blaming the uncertainty around the AstraZeneca jab for the delay.

“AstraZeneca vaccines delivery: I see efforts, but not ‘best efforts’,” Thierry Breton wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, shares in the UK Oxford vaccine plunged more than 2.5 per cent on the London Stock Exchange, despite manufacturers insisting that no direct link has been established between the reported blood clots and deaths and the vaccine.

Announcing yesterday that Denmark will hold off on administering the jab until further investigations are conducted, health minister Magnus Heunicke tweeted: “The health authorities have, due to precautionary measures, suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca following a signal of a possible serious side effect in the form of fatal blood clots.

“It is currently not possible to conclude whether there is a connection. We act early, it needs to be thoroughly investigated.”

